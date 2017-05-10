Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Parktown Boys’ High School sexual assault case postponed – News24

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Parktown Boys' High School sexual assault case postponed
News24
Johannesburg – The sexual assault case against a Parktown Boys' High School sports coach was on Wednesday postponed by the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for further investigation. The 22-year-old former water polo coach and assistant boarding …
Water polo coach in dock for Parktown Boys rapeIndependent Online
Man accused of sex abuse at Parktown Boys' High expected back in courtEyewitness News

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.