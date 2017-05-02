Parties in Korean Peninsula issue should make breakthrough to resume talks, says FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said related parties in the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue should take responsibility and make a breakthrough to resume peace talks at an early date. The FM spokesman, Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing that China had always believed that peaceful negotiation and consultation remained the only practical and […]

