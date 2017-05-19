Party This Weekend In Surulere With MR Eazi, Shody And DJ Neptune At #JACKANDTHEBEATS | MAY 20

PARTY THIS WEEKEND IN SURULERE WITH MR EAZI, SHODY AND DJ NEPTUNE AT #JACKANDTHEBEATS | MAY 20 Friends of Jack have another opportunity to experience #Jackandthebeats like never before as the party comes to Lounge Thirty8 in Surulere this Saturday. Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This installation will feature African superstar Mr. Eazi who is fresh from his world tour and mixtape – #AccraToLagos.

He will be performing alongside International DJ Neptune and hypeman extraordinaire – Shody the Turn-up King.

Date: Saturday, 20th May 2017

Venue: Lounge Thirty8, Bode Thomas, Surulere

Time: 10 PM

Jack and the Beats is a continuation of Jack Daniel’s 150-year heritage which includes a long association with music.

Your friend’s at Jack Daniels remind you to drink responsibly.

