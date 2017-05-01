Passaris wins Nairobi Woman Representative ODM ticket – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
|
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
|
Passaris wins Nairobi Woman Representative ODM ticket
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
By JEREMIAH WAKAYA, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Esther Passaris has won the Orange Democratic Movement's Woman Representative ticket with 65,104 votes against her main competitor Beatrice Kwamboka who garnered 11,296. Passaris was issued …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!