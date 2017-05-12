Pastor Ajidara, Late Nollywood Actor Who Died Of Kidney Failure To Buried On May 25

The family of late Nollywod actor, Samuel Adesanya fondly called Pastor Ajidara have announced plans for his burial.

The actor who died of Kidney failure at the age of 63 on May 7, 2017 will now be buried on May 25, 2017 in Abeokuta Ogun State.

A lying in state service will be held on May 24 at his residence in Ogun State.

Until his death, late Pastor Ajidara was the governor of TAMPAN Ogun State chapter.

