Pastor Ajidara: Nollywood actor dies of Kidney failure at 63

A popular Nollywood actor, Samuel Adeshina Adesanya, popularly called Pastor Ajidara, is dead.

Mr. Ajidara, 62, died of kidney failure in the early hours of Sunday.

His death was confirmed by Mr. Latin who took to his social media page to announce his demise with a picture of him on the sick bed which he captioned, “and the man died few minutes ago.”

Ajidara till his death was the governor of the association of Theatre Arts and Movie Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Ogun state.

May his soul rest in peace.



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

