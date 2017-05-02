Pages Navigation Menu

Pastor dupes woman N70m, 2 houses and cars from sick woman

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A pastor identified as Femi, who is a pastor Celestial Church in Oke-Ira, Ogba, Lagos, has been arrested by the Special Fraud Unit, Milverton, Ikoyi, Lagos, for allegedly collecting N70m to treat a businesswoman of fibroid. The arrest was lodged by the victim’s husband, over allegation that the pastor intended to eliminate him and take …

