Pastor gives birth to twins after 18 years of waiting

There is nothing impossible for God to do, that was the story of Pastor Daniel Unongo, the Chaplain Benue State Government House/Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Religion, as he welcomed a set of twins with his wife, after 18 years of marriage. The governor is also pictured cradling the twins yesterday evening …

The post Pastor gives birth to twins after 18 years of waiting appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

