Pastor gives birth to twins after 18 years of waiting

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There is nothing impossible for God to do, that was the story of Pastor Daniel Unongo, the Chaplain Benue State Government House/Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Religion, as he welcomed a set of twins with his wife, after 18 years of marriage. The governor is also  pictured cradling the twins yesterday evening …

