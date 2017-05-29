Pastor Refuses To Wed Couple Because Of Bride Exposing Her Bosom (photos/video)

Apostle Michael Canty of The Truth Ministries Holiness Church recently angered an entire wedding party and might have damaged his new ministry’s reputation after he refused to allow a bride wed her husband on her wedding day because he felt her dress was too sexy. Lisa Washington said ‘she’s never been more embarrassed then Saturday’ …

The post Pastor Refuses To Wed Couple Because Of Bride Exposing Her Bosom (photos/video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

