Pastor Stripes Woman Naked, Throws Her Into A Fire To Drive Demons Out Of Her Body (Photos)
A Nicaraguan evangelical pastor, Juan Gregorio Rocha Romer, alongside four of his church members have ‘killed’ a 25-year-old woman during a deliverance session.
According to online reports, the Pastor claimed he saw in a ‘divine vision’ that the deceased identified as Vilma Trujillo Garcia needed ‘healing.’ In his attempt to carry out the deliverance, the 25-year-old was stripped, with her hands and feet tied and was thrown into a fire to drive “demons” from her body. The burns she sustained led to her death.
Speaking with Nicaraguan Times, Romer said Garcia threw herself into the fire because “she was demonized,” because the demon was leaving her body.
The mother of two was found by her 15-year-old sister in a ravine near a river about 9 hours after the attack, where she was allegedly left by her tormentors.
Rocha Romero reportedly belonged to the Assemblies of God, but the church issued a statement denying that the pastor was one of its leaders.
|The woman died from burns she sustained
The post Pastor Stripes Woman Naked, Throws Her Into A Fire To Drive Demons Out Of Her Body (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!