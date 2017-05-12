Pastor charged with human trafficking in SA illegally, court hears – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Pastor charged with human trafficking in SA illegally, court hears
Citizen
A Nigerian pastor charged with human trafficking and sexual assault was found to have been living in South Africa “illegally” after it was discovered that at least one of his permits were “issued fraudulently”, it emerged in the Port Elizabeth …
Timothy Omotoso allegedly in SA illegally
Travel documents come under scrutiny in Timothy Omotoso case
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!