PATA tasks FG, States on health services for adolescents with HIV

By Gabriel Olawale

In a bid to improve the health and quality of life of adolescents living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus, HIV, in Nigeria, Positive Action for Treatment Access, PATA has called on government to initiate a policy against pre-admission HIV test and other forms of discrimination against adolescents and young people seeking admission into institutions of learning.

At a stakeholders’ forum on ‘Advancing the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights of Adolescents Living with HIV, ALHIV in Nigeria supported by Ford Foundation Office for West Africa, the Programme Manager of PATA, Mr. Francis Umoh stressed the need to facilitate free comprehensive HIV treatment for these groups of people in all government owned facilities across Nigeria. “State Agencies for the Control of AIDS, SACA together with other stakeholders within government, international and Community Organisations should establish and support platforms for ALHIV for sharing of experiences, psychosocial support and empowering them in reproductive health and treatment adherence.

“Government and all stakeholders should support the implementation of sexuality education that addresses the specific needs of adolescents living with HIV and the need to be represented at relevant state and national technical working groups to ensure integration of issues affecting adolescents and young people.

“The age of consent for HIV counselling and testing and for starting HIV treatment should be reduced to 14 instead of the current 18 years. This will ensure more young people know their HIV status on time and commence treatment promptly,” he added.

The post PATA tasks FG, States on health services for adolescents with HIV appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

