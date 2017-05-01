Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Path to group stage opens with Team Managers Workshop – Vanguard

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Path to group stage opens with Team Managers Workshop
Vanguard
With barely two weeks to the opening matches of the group stage of the Total CAF Champions League 2017 and Total CAF Confederation Cup 2017, the participating clubs are already rearing to go. The Managers of the 32 clubs, 16 for each competition, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.