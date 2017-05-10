Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Patience Ozokwor & Chiwetalu Agu Join the Cast of “The Wedding Party 2”! See More Behind the Scenes Photos

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

A few weeks ago BN brought you the scoop about a sequel being made for Kemi Adetiba’s hit movie “The Wedding Party”. We are super excited about it and to make fans of the movie even more excited, the cast and crew of the sequel have been sharing a few behind the scenes photos online. […]

The post Patience Ozokwor & Chiwetalu Agu Join the Cast of “The Wedding Party 2”! See More Behind the Scenes Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.