Patoranking Thanks Fans And Partners As He Concludes 7 Weeks European Tour

There was celebration in the camp of Nigeria’s famous artist Patoranking as he concludes his 7 weeks musical concert in 17 cities across 12 countries. The entertainment packed European Tour recorded impressive turnout across nations. Patoranking Led concert was rated one of biggest ever tour done by an African artist and the reception across the …

The post Patoranking Thanks Fans And Partners As He Concludes 7 Weeks European Tour appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

