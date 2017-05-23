Patrons of corruption hate punishment, fighting EFCC‎ – Magu

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has said the “patrons of corruption” hate being punished. Magu, who made the remark at an anti-corruption rally in Abuja on Tuesday, said impunity in public affairs had been checked to a considerable extent but that a “band of corrupt elite” are […]

Patrons of corruption hate punishment, fighting EFCC‎ – Magu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

