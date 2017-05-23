Pages Navigation Menu

Patrons of corruption hate punishment, fighting EFCC‎ – Magu

Posted on May 23, 2017

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has said the “patrons of corruption” hate being punished. Magu, who made the remark at an anti-corruption rally in Abuja on Tuesday, said impunity in public affairs had been checked to a considerable extent but that a “band of corrupt elite” are […]

