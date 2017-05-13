Paul Pogba’s father dies at 79 – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Sports


Paul Pogba's father dies at 79
Fassou Antoine Pogba, the father of Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has died according to reports in France. He was aged 79. Le Parisien reports that the sad news was confirmed to them by the family Friday night. Fassou is said to have been …
