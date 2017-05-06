Pay our 13-month salaries or face industrial action, NULGE tells Delta Govt – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Pay our 13-month salaries or face industrial action, NULGE tells Delta Govt
Vanguard
The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Delta State Chapter has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Delta state government over non-payment of workers' salaries in arrears of 8-13 months. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!