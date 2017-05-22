Payroll clean up denies more than 17, 000 workers from salary payment – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Payroll clean up denies more than 17, 000 workers from salary payment
Myjoyonline.com
More than 17, 000 unregistered workers on government payroll remain unpaid as the government continues its exercise of ridding the state's payroll system of ghost names. This was revealed in a statement by Chief Director of the Finance Ministry …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!