PDP accuses Plateau govt. of “reckless spending”

The Plateau chapter of the PDP on Tuesday accused the APC-led state government of “reckless spending”.

Its Chairman, Damishi Sango, at a press briefing on Tuesday in Jos, alleged that the government was “plunging the state into indebtedness, severe hardship, hunger and penury by deploying limited resources into fictitious projects”.

“Instead of rescuing Plateau as it promised, state actors are busy rescuing their personal pockets and those of their friends and families by pushing outrageous sums into non-existent contracts,” he said.

Sango alleged that government had spent N216 million “to remodel an already well-constructed and furnished Governor’s lodge in Abuja”.

“The government says it has also spent N1 billion to re-grass the Rwang Pam Stadium and N2 billion to purchase fertiliser that farmers have not seen.

“It has also budgeted N1.8 billion to renovate the new Government House built by the PDP-led administration that it succeeded.

“The records are clear; these projects are just fictitious because they are simply not there. The jobs quoted were effectively handled and completed by the former government

“The monies being voted are only lining private pockets. Plateau is being shortchanged,” he alleged.

Reacting, Mr Dan Manjang, Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to Governor Simon Lalong, described the allegations as “fictitious, baseless and of no value”.

“It is mere politics. There is no documentary evidence to prove the claims. It is unfortunate and sad.”

He advised those interested in the truth about the Lalong government to come over and be properly briefed instead of “hurling fake figures at members of the public”.

