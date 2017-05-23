Furore As Another PDP Lawmaker Joins APC – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Furore As Another PDP Lawmaker Joins APC
Leadership Newspapers
The House of Representatives was yesterday engulfed in a rowdy session as another legislator elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced his defection to the governing All Progressives Congress ( APC) . Hon. Adamu Kamale …
