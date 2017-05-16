PDP commiserates with Tony Anenih on the demise of wife and son

By Nwafor Sunday

The Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON, on Tuesday commiserates with Chief Tony Anenih, Former chairman of the parties Board of Trustees (BoT), over the demise of his dear wife, Mrs. Patricia Anenih and Mr. Eugen Anenih, the son, newsmen report. It was gathered that both mother and son died this year.

This was made known to newsmen via a statement issued by Prince Dayo Adeyeye the National Publicity Secretary, PDP – NCC.

The statement reads thus, ‘Mrs. Patricia Anenih passed on at the age of 74 on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017 in London while her Son, Mr. Eugene Anenih passed on the 14th of May, 2017 at 51. It is indeed heartbroken for any man to loose both wife and son within such a short interval.

‘Our leader Sir, we identify with your pain and agony at this trying period. Your wife’s untiring support in an extremely busy and action packed political career cannot be overemphasized. Her departure must have left you with so much sorrow.

‘We believe in your capacity to overcome these painful loss. May the Lord grant you and your family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. We pray that you will not sorrow again in the remaining days of your life. ‘May the Souls of the departed rest with the Lord in perfect peace, they finally said’.

The post PDP commiserates with Tony Anenih on the demise of wife and son appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

