PDP condoles Anenih over demise of wife, son

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with former Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Chief Tony Anenih, on the death of his wife and son. In a condolence​ message by Mr Dayo Adeyeye, National Publicity Secretary of the committee, on Tuesday in Abuja, the party said it was […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

