PDP crisis: Markafi group denies fronting new political party, APDA

May 8, 2017

National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has distanced itself from the yet-to-be registered Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA. Spokesman of the committee, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, dismissed a report that the caretaker committee was floating the party as “option B,” following the lingering leadership crisis in the party. Adeyeye told Daily Sun “It […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

