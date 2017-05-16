PDP Crisis: Sheriff Denies Filing Petition Against Supreme Court Justices

By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sen Ali Modu Sheriff, yesterday refuted media reports that he filed a petition against the Supreme Court justices over the leadership crisis rocking the party.

In a statement by Sheriff’s chief of staff, Bar. Ahmed Ali Gulak “The attention of the office of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party has been drawn to a fake news reportage captioned; “PDP Crisis: Supreme Court reconstituted appeal panel” and published in New Telegraph Newspapers of Monday May 15, 2017.

“Though the anchor admitted that the story imaginary because it had no sources, we hereby state categorically that there is no iota of truth in it. It therefore unprofessional, unethical and completely unacceptable for any newspaper worth its salt to engage in what appears to be an act of junk journalism.

“The National Chairman, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff believes in the due process of law for the sustenance of our democracy, and will never write any petition against the eminent jurists or encourage the disparaging of the judicial institution that he holds in very high esteem.

“We therefore call on the publishers of the said story to retract this news reportage with apologies to all those mentioned in the story, particularly the PDP National Chairman, Sen, Ali Modu Sheriff. Any objective reporter should have jettisoned the story when no credible collaboration is found to authentic his story.

“The story is not only libellous, but malicious with the capacity to trigger unforetold consequences against the authors.

This rebuttal therefore serves as final warning to all those who might want to drag our respected and eminent jurists of the apex court into the mucky waters of intra party politics using the name, franchise and officers of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The post PDP Crisis: Sheriff Denies Filing Petition Against Supreme Court Justices appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

