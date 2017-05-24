PDP crisis: Sheriff or Makarfi, we shall remain in PDP – Plateau stakeholders

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Plateau State have vowed to remain in the party no matter which side the expected Supreme Court Judgment would swing between Makarfi and Sheriff-led factions. The Supreme Court had on Monday reserved judgment in the case brought before it by Makarfi’s faction, challenging the ruling of an Appeal […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

