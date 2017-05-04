PDP crisis: Supreme Court adjourns case, orders for written arguments
The Supreme Court, on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the objection filed by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ali Modu Sheriff, against the appeal filed before the court by the Ahmed Makarfi’s faction of the party. The case has been adjourned till May 25, 2017 for further hearing. The motion brought before […]
