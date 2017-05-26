Governor Wike hints on dumping PDP if Ali Modu Sheriff wins at Supreme Court – NAIJ.COM
Governor Wike hints on dumping PDP if Ali Modu Sheriff wins at Supreme Court
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has threatened to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that if the factional chairman of the party, Ali Modu Sheriff, wins at the Supreme Court. Wike reportedly said this while speaking on an early morning …
