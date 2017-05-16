PDP faction says loyalists can use other ‘platforms’ for elections

The National Caretaker Committee of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said state chapters of the party were free to consider platform appropriate for members to contest pending elections in the meantime. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, on Tuesday in Abuja, the committee said that the clarification was necessary in view of confusion in some states. It said that it was untrue that the committee had instructed PDP members to use platform of a newly-registered party to contest local government elections in Lagos and other states.

