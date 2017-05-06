Bloodshed averted as Sheriff/Makarfi supporters clash in Jos – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Bloodshed averted as Sheriff/Makarfi supporters clash in Jos
Daily Post Nigeria
Bloodshed was averted on Friday evening at the Plateau State PDP Secretariat in Jos, when a faction loyal to Senator Alli Modu Sheriff tried to take over the place. It took a combined team of security agencies to forestall crisis. While the group was …
PDP crisis: Bloody clash averted between Sheriff, Makarfi factions
PDP factions clash in Plateau as police seal party secretariat
