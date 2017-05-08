PDP Frowns at Prisoner Exchange for 82 Chibok Girls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday hailed the release of 82 abducted Chibok school girls on Saturday, but expressed concern over the “price” reportedly paid for their freedom. In a statement by Dayo Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary of the Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party, it said that the capture of the girls by […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

