PDP has not adopted any party -BoT chair

From Noah Eije, Kaduna and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied either adopting a particular newly registered political party or forming any alternative political platform as a fallback ahead of 2019 general elections.

The denial came on the heels of speculation that the Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the PDP has concluded plans to dump the party should his faction lose the leadership tussle to Senator Modu Sheriff’s group at the Supreme Court.

Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT) Senator Walid Jibrin, who refuted the claim in a statement yesterday, said before any decision to form a new political party is reached, all the relevant organs and interest groups in the party will be duly consulted.

“I want to make it very clear that PDP never formed any alternative party; if it has to agree on something like that, all organs and forums of the party, namely, BoT, National caucus, PDP Governors Forum, National Assembly Caucus, PDP States Chairmen Forum, Former Ministers Forum, Former Governors Forum, various youth forums, elders forum nationwide and women’s forums, etc, will be fully consulted.

“I appeal to all PDP members to remain resolute, united and absolutely loyal to the party as they follow all legal processes towards redeeming the image of our party. Anything not built on truth will fail.

“Any child who does not allow his mother to sleep will never sleep; I want to further assure our members and supporters that we shall keep them informed of any development,” he said.

Jibrin expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would take a fair and unbiased decision on the party’s leadership tussle currently before it.

The BOT chairman also congratulated PDP governors who won all seats in recent elections in their states.

A national daily last Sunday had reported that PDP chieftains loyal to the party’s National Caretaker Committee were the brains behind a yet to be registered political party, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA).

