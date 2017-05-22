Pages Navigation Menu

PDP leadership tussle: S/Court reserves judgment

Posted on May 22, 2017

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved judgment on appeal challenging the affirmation of Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who presided, reserved the judgment after counsel to parties adopted their written addresses.

