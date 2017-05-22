PDP leadership tussle: S/Court reserves judgment

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved judgment on appeal challenging the affirmation of Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who presided, reserved the judgment after counsel to parties adopted their written addresses.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

