PDP Leadership Tussle: Women’s forum urges leaders to accept Supreme Court verdict

The Women Forum of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the party’s leaders to accept any verdict the Supreme Court will deliver on the party’s leadership tussle.

The co-convener of the forum, Dr Aisha Aliyu, made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Friday after the forum’s meeting on “political developments and events affecting the party’’.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday fixed May 25 to hear application on an appeal in a case between National Chairman of PDP, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff and Sen. Ahmed Makarfi.

Aliyu said that the women believed that judgment of the apex court would be a deserved justice that should be accepted with a sense of commitment to the rebuilding of the party.

“The women call on all party faithful to accept with a sense of commitment to the rebuilding of the party, whatever the outcome of the case before the Supreme Court will be.

“The PDP will always remain larger than any individual or group of persons,’’ she said.

Aliyu commended the desire of the court to speedily dispense justice on the party’s leadership tussle ahead of 2018 when there would be excessive political pressure on the system.

“We trust that justice will not be unduly delayed nor denied in all instances. ‘’ she added.

She urged the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to ensure the immediate release of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) on bail conditions and others in political detention.

“We welcome the release of Nnamdi Kanu as well as former governor of Adamawa, Sule Lamido and his Niger counterpart, Babangida Aliyu.

“We urge the office of the Attorney-General to immediately ensure the release of the former NSA on bail as it is now clear after almost two years, that there are no grounds for doing otherwise.

“This is also the case for former Gov. Gabriel Suswam of Benue State,’’ she said.

Aliyu expressed concern on recent developments in the polity which, according to her, are seemingly suggesting high-handedness by certain officials in government.

She said that the development included unnecessary aggression between the executive and the legislature as well as uncertainty within the presidency.

She urged leaders in government to pursue dialogue and consultation in addressing issues in order to entrench democracy and uphold the rule of law.

“We are saddened by the fact that governance has become a matter of media vilification rather than strategic direction and consensus building.

“Our view is that corruption has to be prosecuted in a more discernible manner with clearly defined guidelines of law and process.

“Women of the PDP particularly believe in building the country into a better nation.

“We appeal for greater forbearance by those in public position within a culture of reference to established norms such that decisions which affect individuals, institutions, the opposition, media and others are manifestly credible.’’

The convener said that this would reduce the tendency to resort to “disparaging, disgraceful accusations in the media even when such action is widely open to further investigation and inconclusive procedure’’.

On the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari, she urged the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, to do more in clearing the air on it.

“ We note the role of Aisha Buhari as the mother of the nation, when she spoke out against some vested interests in the government and drew the country’s attention to their nefarious activities.

“As women, this was an act of courage and forthrightness.

“We call on her to further demonstrate this uncommon quality by speaking to the women and mothers of the nation at this time of grave apprehensions about the health of her husband.

“It will seem that many of those speaking at the presidency have lost the credibility to do so and she is in the best position to make public the issues surrounding her husband‘s state of health,’’ Aliyu said.

She prayed for the president and against “any interest intent on pushing the country in a direction open to challenges’’

