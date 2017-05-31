PDP members joining APC afraid of Buhari, Chibok girls saga a set up – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, yesterday stated that members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were doing so for protection from President Buhari’s investigation of their corrupt practices. His words: “Members of the opposition defect to the APC for protection‎; they are scared of probe​ by the […]

