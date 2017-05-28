PDP minority leaders set to stage protest over Andy Uba

The Peoples Democratic Party lawmakers are set to embark on a protest against the continued chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee by Senator Andy Uba They are planning their protests to the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, who has not removed Uba since his defection on February 21, 2017. The PDP caucus will be demanding …

The post PDP minority leaders set to stage protest over Andy Uba appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

