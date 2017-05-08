Pages Navigation Menu

PDP Party expresses concern over prisoner swap for 82 Chibok girls – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 8, 2017

PDP Party expresses concern over prisoner swap for 82 Chibok girls
Pulse Nigeria
PDP said it did not think that exchanging the innocent girls for hardened criminals like the terrorists was the right approach. Published: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Some of the released chibok girls play. Some of the …

