PDP Political party says it will win future elections in Enugu – Pulse Nigeria
|
PDP Political party says it will win future elections in Enugu
Pulse Nigeria
He, however, urged the party faithful not to rest on their oars or remain indifferent if the PDP must be successful. Published: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuani of Enugu state. play. Gov. Ifeanyi …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!