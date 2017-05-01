PDP promises Nigerian workers higher minimum wage from 2019
The PDP urges workers to help it return to power in 2019.
The post PDP promises Nigerian workers higher minimum wage from 2019 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!