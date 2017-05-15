Pages Navigation Menu

PDP promises to win future elections in Enugu

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State on Sunday expressed optimism that it would win all future elections in the state. Some chieftains of the party in the state said at a zonal meeting in Awgu for Enugu West that the party would continue to control the state in spite of recent political realignments in the state. The Deputy Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Chief Donatus Uzogbado, said that the party was not envisaging any challenge from any of the opposition parties in the state.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

