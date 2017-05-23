PDP rejects Katsina bye election results, wants INEC to declare it inconclusive

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Katsina state chapter has rejected the election results into the Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency.

The PDP Chairman, Alhaji Salisu Majigiri who rejected the election results while addressing a press conference on the stand of the party regarding the election, however called on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to declare the election inconclusive.

He called for the election results to be declared inconclusive on the ground that there was a lot of election malpractice ranging from ballot box and paper snatching among others.

Details later…

