Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP replies Tinubu over boast on Lagos LG polls

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the belief of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Bola Tinubu, that it will win nothing in the forthcoming council polls in Lagos is unfortunate. Mr Taofik Gani, Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Lagos State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday that the […]

PDP replies Tinubu over boast on Lagos LG polls

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.