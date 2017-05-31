PDP reveals how Lalong allegedly blew away N121b in two years

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has revealed how the administration of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State allegedly wasted N121.055bn on controversial projects within two years. The PDP, while lambasting the governor over his failure to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the State’s creation, also described those defecting to the All Progressives Congress, especially in […]

PDP reveals how Lalong allegedly blew away N121b in two years

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

