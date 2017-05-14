Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: Enugu West Endorses Gov Ugwuanyi For Second Term – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

2019: Enugu West Endorses Gov Ugwuanyi For Second Term
Leadership Newspapers
The people and leaders of Enugu West Senatorial District of Enugu State yesterday unanimously pledged to support the re-election bid of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2019. Rising from an expanded meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu …
Chime laments PDP's fall as APC goes fishing in South EastGuardian (blog)
PDP says it will win future elections in EnuguVanguard

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.