PDP says it will win future elections in Enugu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State on Sunday expressed optimism that it would win all future elections in the state.

Some chieftains of the party in the state said at a zonal meeting in Awgu for Enugu West that the party would continue to control the state in spite of recent political realignments in the state.

The Deputy Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Chief Donatus Uzogbado, said that the party was not envisaging any challenge from any of the opposition parties in the state.

Uzogbado said that the faithful needed not fret over recent events where some members defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that PDP was “still on ground”.

“The APC challenge is no challenge to us. In fact, the 2019 elections is going to be the easiest for our party in the state,” he said.

Also, the Chairman of Aninri Local Government Area, Mr Chidi Ekwe, said that the unprecedented peace and unity in the party would be the tonic for its successful outing of the party in future polls.

Ekwe hailed the exemplary relationship between Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, saying that the state had not had it so good.

“We at the local government are trying to replicate the good works of the governor in our various councils,” Ekwe said.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Chief Charles Egungbe, said that the PDP had a well-thought out secession plan which could not be thwarted by any of the opposition parties.

Egungbe said that there was nothing to fear as the PDP was synonymous with the state, adding that the second term of the governor was assured.

He, however, urged the party faithful not to rest on their oars or remain indifferent if the PDP must be successful.

“Our loyalty is with Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and we shall keep supporting him,” Egungbe said.

The member representing Aninri constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Toby Okechukwu, said that Enugu West was a no-go area for the opposition parties.

Okechukwu said that politicians in the area were so focused that even without a political party they could decide where their allegiance stood and would not waiver.

“However, we will do our best to make sure that the party continues to prosper. Our support for the governor is not in vain. We are with him because of what he is doing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the party leadership in the zone received some members of opposition parties in the state who defected to it at the event.

One of them, from All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mrs Ijeoma Chukwu, said that her decision to join PDP was borne out of conviction that it was the party of the moment in the state.

Chukwu, who was APGA’s candidate for the Enugu West senatorial election in 2015, said that her former party was dying.

“We have decided to join the PDP because of some reasons. I love my former party, APGA, but it is unfortunate the party is gradually dying,” she said.

