Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP senators protest as Saraki fails to sack Uba – The Punch

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

PDP senators protest as Saraki fails to sack Uba
The Punch
The Peoples Democratic Party caucus will soon protest against the continued chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee by Senator Andy Uba, SUNDAY PUNCH has reliably learnt. The minority lawmakers are planning to take their protests to President …
Andy Uba PDP Senators to protest against Public Accounts Committee chairmanPulse Nigeria
PDP Senators Pressure Saraki to Sack Andy UbaNigerian Bulletin

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.