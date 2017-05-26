Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP, Supreme Court judge plotting to remove Obaseki‎ – Party chieftain, James Ifaluyi-Ogbeide alleges

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State, James Ifaluyi-Ogbeide, has exposed alleged plot by the party leadership to sack Governor Godwin Obaseki through the Supreme Court. Ifaluyi-Ogbeide said the plot to use a Supreme Court justice was hatched at a meeting of PDP leaders held in Port-Harcourt. He told newsmen that […]

PDP, Supreme Court judge plotting to remove Obaseki‎ – Party chieftain, James Ifaluyi-Ogbeide alleges

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.