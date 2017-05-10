Pages Navigation Menu

PDP will not win in Lagos, we have learnt our lesson – Tinubu – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


PDP will not win in Lagos, we have learnt our lesson – Tinubu
National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not record any win in the forthcoming council polls in Lagos State. Tinubu, a former governor of the state, said
