PDP will not win in Lagos, we have learnt our lesson – Tinubu – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
PDP will not win in Lagos, we have learnt our lesson – Tinubu
NAIJ.COM
National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not record any win in the forthcoming council polls in Lagos State. Tinubu, a former governor of the state, said …
PDP won't win in any Lagos council, says Tinubu
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!