Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP will pay better wage from 2019 – Sheriff

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ali Modu Sheriff

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, said the party would pay reasonable minimum wage to workers if it returned to power in 2019.

In a statement signed by his deputy, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, on Monday in Abuja, Sherriff congratulated the workers on the 2017 Workers’ Day, and urged them to put in more efforts in making Nigeria great.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

He said that the appeal was important as the country needed everyone to be involved in the rebuilding process that would take it to greater heights.

“When we take over power, we shall address minimum wage that will ensure workers’ pay will not only take them home, but will be able to also cater for the families and pay school fees.

“We understand the difficulties the nation is going through at the moment, but a government can only be changed through the ballots.

“2019 will be another opportunity to change power; then, the workers will know what it means to have PDP back in power,” Sheriff said.

He said that the PDP was not just seeking to take over power, but was also looking forward to partnering Labour to emancipate citizens, no matter their tribes or religions.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.