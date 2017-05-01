PDP will pay better wage from 2019 – Sheriff

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, said the party would pay reasonable minimum wage to workers if it returned to power in 2019.

In a statement signed by his deputy, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, on Monday in Abuja, Sherriff congratulated the workers on the 2017 Workers’ Day, and urged them to put in more efforts in making Nigeria great.

He said that the appeal was important as the country needed everyone to be involved in the rebuilding process that would take it to greater heights.

“When we take over power, we shall address minimum wage that will ensure workers’ pay will not only take them home, but will be able to also cater for the families and pay school fees.

“We understand the difficulties the nation is going through at the moment, but a government can only be changed through the ballots.

“2019 will be another opportunity to change power; then, the workers will know what it means to have PDP back in power,” Sheriff said.

He said that the PDP was not just seeking to take over power, but was also looking forward to partnering Labour to emancipate citizens, no matter their tribes or religions.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

