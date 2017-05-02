Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP will pay better wages when Buhari is removed in 2019 – Ali Modu Sheriff

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, on Monday stressed that his party will dethrone President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and improve the wages of workers then. Sheriff made the remark while congratulating workers on the 2017 Workers’ Day celebration. In a statement signed by his deputy, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, the former […]

PDP will pay better wages when Buhari is removed in 2019 – Ali Modu Sheriff

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.