PDP will pay better wages when Buhari is removed in 2019 – Ali Modu Sheriff

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, on Monday stressed that his party will dethrone President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and improve the wages of workers then. Sheriff made the remark while congratulating workers on the 2017 Workers’ Day celebration. In a statement signed by his deputy, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, the former […]

PDP will pay better wages when Buhari is removed in 2019 – Ali Modu Sheriff

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

